Tell City Police looking for missing woman

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

They say Angela G. Fleck is 50-years-old and was last seen in the Tell City area Sunday.

They say she could be driving a White 2011 Ford Escape with Indiana registration BCK-535.

If anyone has any information, contact your local law enforcement agency or Tell City Central Dispatch at 812-547-7068.

