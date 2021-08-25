Birthday Club
Tell City Police looking for missing woman

Angela G. Fleck
Angela G. Fleck(Tell City Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

They say Angela G. Fleck is 50-years-old and was last seen in the Tell City area Sunday.

They say she could be driving a White 2011 Ford Escape with Indiana registration BCK-535.

If anyone has any information, contact your local law enforcement agency or Tell City Central Dispatch at 812-547-7068.

