Strassenfest donates over $35K to benefit Vincennes University Jasper students

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Strassenfest donated over $35,000 to the Vincennes University Jasper’s Dubois County Scholastic Excellence Fund.

That money came from the Strassenfest’s inaugural half pot.

Over $70,000 of that half pot money went to a couple from Evansville.

[Related: Winner of Strassenfest Half Pot claims their prize]

Officials say $35,267 will go toward benefitting Vincennes University Jasper students.

The Scholastic Excellence Fund aims to help students begin their college journey with zero out-of-pocket expenses and without the need for loans.

Officials say the donations will help VU Jasper Foundation provide area students with one-year full-tuition scholarships and fees for the fall and spring.

That includes a $500 bookstore stipend per semester for books and supplies and a laptop computer.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.