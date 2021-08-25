Strassenfest donates over $35K to benefit Vincennes University Jasper students

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Strassenfest donated over $35,000 to the Vincennes University Jasper’s Dubois County Scholastic Excellence Fund.

That money came from the Strassenfest’s inaugural half pot.

Over $70,000 of that half pot money went to a couple from Evansville.

Officials say $35,267 will go toward benefitting Vincennes University Jasper students.

The Scholastic Excellence Fund aims to help students begin their college journey with zero out-of-pocket expenses and without the need for loans.

Officials say the donations will help VU Jasper Foundation provide area students with one-year full-tuition scholarships and fees for the fall and spring.

That includes a $500 bookstore stipend per semester for books and supplies and a laptop computer.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

