ROMP to require COVID vaccination or negative test

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with ROMP announced that all festival-goers will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of entering the festival.

That announcement came on the festival’s official Facebook page.

They say arrival information will be released soon.

[Find more information here]

The Bluegrass festival is September 15-18.

