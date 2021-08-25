ROMP to require COVID vaccination or negative test

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with ROMP announced that all festival-goers will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of entering the festival.

That announcement came on the festival’s official Facebook page.

They say arrival information will be released soon.

The Bluegrass festival is September 15-18.

