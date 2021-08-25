Residential rezoning approval causes community tension

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Washington Avenue Rezoning is causing some issues for the areas residents.

Officials say the Evansville City Council approved the rezoning of a residential building Monday night. All nine council members agreed to the rezoning of the Washington Avenue building. Plans for the building include a cigar lounge and bar.

The property resides next to a daycare and across the street from a church, so some community members are concerned.

Wayne Harris, Pastor of Christian Tabernacle Church, says “I am offended. I’m greatly offended that you would set up a tavern right so close to our house of worship.”

For years, Pastor Wayne Harris of Christian Tabernacle Church has been instrumental in revitalizing the neighborhood.

Pastor Harris also says, “When we moved here, there were a lot of drugs, and thugs, slumlords over there. We’ve eliminated some of that at our own expense. We’ve acquired property, rehabilitated houses. We’ve invested too much, we’ve labored too long for somebody to walk up and say I’m going to change the whole nature and character of this little strip here. We like it the way it is.”

On Tuesday, the club’s owner, Stefanie Flemming says the business will be a private cigar lounge for members only. It’s not targeted towards kids - only those 30 and over can get in, and the owner controls who goes in and out.

The owner of the daycare, Tanesha Dodson, next to the newly approved club property is worried about the impact the lounge will have on both the community and her business.

“If I was to choose a daycare for my daughter, it wouldn’t be next to a lounge, a tavern, a bar, a liquor store, even a strip club, those things don’t match. Alcohol has a way of getting out of control when people indulge in it, so although she may have every good intention that everything stays controlled, you can’t control people,” Dodson said.

Flemming also says she never would’ve attempted to even open the business if she felt it would, in any way, harm the community. She says she understands the concerns of Tanesha and Pastor Harris and hopes they can all work together.

Officials say the next phase for the club includes securing alcohol and smoking licenses.

