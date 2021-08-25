Paralympics underway; Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins swims Wednesday

TOKYO, JAPAN (WFIE) - The opening ceremony from the Paralympics in Tokyo has taken place, and the games are underway.

Evansville native Mikaela Jenkins is swimming in the games. She traveled to Tokyo earlier this month.

She will compete in four individual races - the 100-meter butterfly, 100-meter breaststroke, 100-meter backstroke and the 200-meter individual medley. She could also qualify for two relay races while competing in Tokyo.

Mikaela competes in her first event tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. CST. Finals will be at 4:44 a.m. Thursday morning.

Many Paralympic events will be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. See the full schedule of live coverage and highlights here.

Tamar Sher is speaking with Mikaela’s mother Wednesday, and she’ll have reports on 14 News.

