Officials considering some closures along the Lloyd for safety reasons

EPD say there tends to be many accidents here because of a hill causing low visibility as cars approach the traffic light.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - TheLloyd4U Project Team is considering a handful of closures along the Lloyd Expressway after a recent questionnaire.

Officials with the project team say several people responded to a questionnaire on what closures along the Lloyd would improve safety.

They say the majority of the respondents supported permanent closures of the following.

  • S. Ingle Avenue at Lloyd
  • N. Lemcke Avenue at Lloyd
  • N. 12th Street at Lloyd
  • N. 10th Street at Lloyd
  • Pennsylvania Street at Wabash Avenue (Only a closure of the side street of Pennsylvania Street)

The project team received more than 1,500 responses.

You can see a full summary of the questionnaire results here.

Officials with the team are evaluating crash data and traffic count information in these areas to help with the decision-making process.

