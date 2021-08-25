Officials considering some closures along the Lloyd for safety reasons

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - TheLloyd4U Project Team is considering a handful of closures along the Lloyd Expressway after a recent questionnaire.

Officials with the project team say several people responded to a questionnaire on what closures along the Lloyd would improve safety.

They say the majority of the respondents supported permanent closures of the following.

S. Ingle Avenue at Lloyd

N. Lemcke Avenue at Lloyd

N. 12th Street at Lloyd

N. 10th Street at Lloyd

Pennsylvania Street at Wabash Avenue (Only a closure of the side street of Pennsylvania Street)

The project team received more than 1,500 responses.

You can see a full summary of the questionnaire results here.

Officials with the team are evaluating crash data and traffic count information in these areas to help with the decision-making process.

