Officials considering some closures along the Lloyd for safety reasons
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - TheLloyd4U Project Team is considering a handful of closures along the Lloyd Expressway after a recent questionnaire.
Officials with the project team say several people responded to a questionnaire on what closures along the Lloyd would improve safety.
They say the majority of the respondents supported permanent closures of the following.
- S. Ingle Avenue at Lloyd
- N. Lemcke Avenue at Lloyd
- N. 12th Street at Lloyd
- N. 10th Street at Lloyd
- Pennsylvania Street at Wabash Avenue (Only a closure of the side street of Pennsylvania Street)
The project team received more than 1,500 responses.
You can see a full summary of the questionnaire results here.
Officials with the team are evaluating crash data and traffic count information in these areas to help with the decision-making process.
