Northeast Dubois Co. High School renovations progress

DUBOIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Northeast Dubois County Junior and Senior High School said they expect the construction of several additions to be finished around spring of next year.

The schools began the project to help accommodate more students after merging the district’s middle and high schools two years ago.

Principal Dr. Tara Rasche said they have completed phase one of the project, which created more classrooms for students to use.

Now, the focus is on finishing several technology and science labs, as well as the construction of a new gym.

Rasche said the gym has been one of the more difficult accommodations they have had to make.

The construction of a new one makes it so they can more easily schedule their classes and sporting events.

The addition has also taken up around 30 parking spots, so parking has been more difficult than before.

School officials say they have a quote to replace those parking spots and likely add more when the main addition is complete.

Rasche said the expect the construction to finish by spring.

