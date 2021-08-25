Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Northeast Dubois Co. High School renovations progress

A new gym and weight room are the largest portions of the new addition.
A new gym and weight room are the largest portions of the new addition.(WFIE)
By Brady Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Northeast Dubois County Junior and Senior High School said they expect the construction of several additions to be finished around spring of next year.

The schools began the project to help accommodate more students after merging the district’s middle and high schools two years ago.

Principal Dr. Tara Rasche said they have completed phase one of the project, which created more classrooms for students to use.

Now, the focus is on finishing several technology and science labs, as well as the construction of a new gym.

Rasche said the gym has been one of the more difficult accommodations they have had to make.

The construction of a new one makes it so they can more easily schedule their classes and sporting events.

The addition has also taken up around 30 parking spots, so parking has been more difficult than before.

School officials say they have a quote to replace those parking spots and likely add more when the main addition is complete.

Rasche said the expect the construction to finish by spring.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Ritter.
Police: Arrest made in fatal N. Fulton Ave. hit & run
EVSC hopes to stay in class, if not - no sports
Gene Hoover
Man charged with dealing drugs causing death
Webster Co. pair wanted in marijuana grow, moonshine still operation
Angela G. Fleck
Tell City Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

The annual Frog Follies is back after missing last year due to COVID-19
Frog Follies returns to Evansville during heat wave
Grand stands at the 11th hole of the Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour adding new elements for fans
36-year-old Andrew Rollins of Mount Vernon.
Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 15 years for drug dealing charges
Ind. reports 3 new area COVID deaths, 232 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Ind. reports 3 new area COVID deaths, 232 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.