Newburgh annexation could mean more Town Council members

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Co. residents got a closer look at what annexation into Newburgh might look like.

Officials say it was the first of six public meetings set for the next two weeks.

A proposed plan would see just shy of 1800 people just north of the town absorbed into Newburgh.

Officials say among the topics covered Tuesday night was representation. If the annexation comes to be, the potential of expanding the Town Council was brought up.

The current town council is made up of five people, but could be expanded to seven if need be.

They say, Warrick Co. residents were told, any new money collected from the annexed area from things like taxes and sewer bills, would be required to go back into that area for at least the next three years.

The next public meeting to discuss the issue is set for Wednesday at Noon at the Newburgh Town Hall.

