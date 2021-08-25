Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Newburgh annexation could mean more Town Council members

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Co. residents got a closer look at what annexation into Newburgh might look like.

Officials say it was the first of six public meetings set for the next two weeks.

A proposed plan would see just shy of 1800 people just north of the town absorbed into Newburgh.

Officials say among the topics covered Tuesday night was representation. If the annexation comes to be, the potential of expanding the Town Council was brought up.

The current town council is made up of five people, but could be expanded to seven if need be.

They say, Warrick Co. residents were told, any new money collected from the annexed area from things like taxes and sewer bills, would be required to go back into that area for at least the next three years.

The next public meeting to discuss the issue is set for Wednesday at Noon at the Newburgh Town Hall.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Ritter.
Police: Arrest made in fatal N. Fulton Ave. hit & run
Webster Co. pair wanted in marijuana grow, moonshine still operation
Van hits house on W. Buena Vista
Van hits house in Evansville
Deaconess: 150 patients hospitalized with COVID
Gov. Beshear cancels school mask executive order, KY Board of Education’s rule still in effect

Latest News

Residential rezoning approval causes community tension
Residential rezoning approval causes community tension
Newburgh annexation could mean more Town Council members
Newburgh annexation could mean more Town Council members
EVSC Covid Update
EVSC Covid Update
Residential rezoning approval causes community tension
Residential rezoning approval causes community tension