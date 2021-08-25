New Dollar General opens in Francisco

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - Surprise! The new Dollar General is now open in Francisco.

We reached out to their corporate offices last Friday. They told us the opening would be within the next few weeks.

Resident Vance Lloyd shared they actually opened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, and he was the very first customer.

New Dollar General open in Francisco - First customer Vance Lloyd. (Vance Lloyd)

Since the Francisco Market closed in the mid 90′s, the only sort of retail store in Francisco was the small gas station by the fire department.

The new Dollar General has a large refrigerator and freezer section, as well as all the items you would find at other Dollar General stores.

Corporate officials tell us they will employ around six to ten people, and are still taking applications.

The new store is right along Highway 64, about half a mile west of the railroad tracks.

About 30 minutes after the new store opening, a resident caught a photo of a Dollar General semi who had taken a side road to get around the Highway 64 closure. As you can see, it didn’t work out very well.

Dollar General truck blocks traffic in Francisco (Viewer)

As we reported last week, a few semis have actually been stuck after trying to take shortcuts, instead of the official highway detour.

That blocks those smaller roads for local traffic.

There are no semi signs in place.

