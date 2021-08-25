Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 15 years for drug dealing charges

36-year-old Andrew Rollins of Mount Vernon.
36-year-old Andrew Rollins of Mount Vernon.(Source: Posey County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man will be serving prison time after being convicted of dealing drugs in Posey County.

According to a press release from the office of the prosecuting attorney in Posey County, 36-year-old Andrew Rollins was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing in methamphetamine.

Officials say Rollins admitted to possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine in Posey County with the intent to distribute the illegal drugs.

Rollins will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Ritter.
Police: Arrest made in fatal N. Fulton Ave. hit & run
EVSC hopes to stay in class, if not - no sports
Gene Hoover
Man charged with dealing drugs causing death
Webster Co. pair wanted in marijuana grow, moonshine still operation
Angela G. Fleck
Tell City Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

The annual Frog Follies is back after missing last year due to COVID-19
Frog Follies returns to Evansville during heat wave
Grand stands at the 11th hole of the Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour adding new elements for fans
A new gym and weight room are the largest portions of the new addition.
Northeast Dubois Co. High School renovations progress
New Dollar General opens in Francisco
New Dollar General opens in Francisco