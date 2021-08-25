Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 15 years for drug dealing charges

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man will be serving prison time after being convicted of dealing drugs in Posey County.

According to a press release from the office of the prosecuting attorney in Posey County, 36-year-old Andrew Rollins was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing in methamphetamine.

Officials say Rollins admitted to possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine in Posey County with the intent to distribute the illegal drugs.

Rollins will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.

