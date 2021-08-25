Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

McLean Co. students return after original start date pushed back

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It’s back to school for McLean County students

The school district’s original start date got pushed back because of issues during construction at Calhoun Elementary over the summer.

Crews replaced the HVAC air system and glue underneath the tile in the gym hallways and rooms leaked through the cracks.

Officials say the clean-up forced them to push back the start date.

However, things are good to go Wednesday morning.

Masks, of course, are required in school buildings and on buses.

Officials say they are following the emergency order mask mandate from the Kentucky Board of Education.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Ritter.
Police: Arrest made in fatal N. Fulton Ave. hit & run
Webster Co. pair wanted in marijuana grow, moonshine still operation
Van hits house on W. Buena Vista
Van hits house in Evansville
Ind. reports 146 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co., 2 area deaths
Holiday World capping attendance, online tickets only

Latest News

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 8/25
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Court upholds Dubois Co. woman’s murder conviction & sentence.
Court upholds Dubois Co. woman’s murder conviction & sentence
McLean Co. students return after the original start date was pushed back.
McLean Co. students return after original start date pushed back
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 8/25
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 8/25