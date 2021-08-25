McLean Co. students return after original start date pushed back

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It’s back to school for McLean County students

The school district’s original start date got pushed back because of issues during construction at Calhoun Elementary over the summer.

Crews replaced the HVAC air system and glue underneath the tile in the gym hallways and rooms leaked through the cracks.

Officials say the clean-up forced them to push back the start date.

However, things are good to go Wednesday morning.

Masks, of course, are required in school buildings and on buses.

Officials say they are following the emergency order mask mandate from the Kentucky Board of Education.

