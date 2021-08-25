Birthday Club
LST 325 set for annual river cruise

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The LST 325 is about to set sail.

Officials say the World War II ship will take off down the Ohio River on August 31.

The city of Owensboro posted on its Facebook page, saying the ship is set to move past the smother’s park area around 5 Tuesday night.

The post says the LST crew will fire in salute as they pass. T

The VFW Post 696 Honor Guard plans to be out there to salute back.

The LST’s website says the historic ship is set to dock in Brandenburg and Ashland, Kentucky as well as Charleston, West Virginia.

It will return to Evansville toward the end of September.

