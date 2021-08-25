Birthday Club
Korn Ferry Tour adding new elements for fans

Grand stands at the 11th hole of the Korn Ferry Tour
Grand stands at the 11th hole of the Korn Ferry Tour(14news)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance is unveiling some new improvements this year that will make the fan experience much better.

“For the first time ever, you’ll be able to park at Freedman Park and walk into the golf course,” Patrick Nichol, executive director of the tournament said. “The grand stands are new, too. That will put you out on the [18th hole] fairway, and then you can enjoy as much golf as you want.”

Among other changes at Victoria National Golf Club are the addition of new cottages that can be rented out, increased seating and a new experience on the 11th hole.

Nichol says that he wants the 11th hole to somewhat emulate the notorious 16th hole at the Phoenix Open. Whether he wants fans to be as rowdy as they are in Phoenix is yet to be determined.

The Korn Ferry Tour will be taking place Labor Day Weekend. The famous tournament hosts former PGA golfers, as well as PGA hopefuls. All of the past winners have gone on to play in the professional tour.

