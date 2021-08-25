Ind. reports 3 new area COVID deaths, 232 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Indiana health officials reported 5,037 new positive COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths statewide.

This brings the pandemic total in the state to 833,968 cases and 13,903 deaths.

There were 232 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 69 new cases in Warrick County, 46 new cases in Dubois County, 40 new cases in Gibson County, 34 new cases in Pike County, 32 new cases in Posey County, 29 new cases in Spencer County and 19 new cases in Perry County.

There were three newly reported deaths in our area. Two were residents of Warrick County, and one was from Vanderburgh County.

Currently, Posey, Gibson, Warrick, Spencer and Perry counties are in the “red.”

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) will be conducting a COVID testing clinic in Evansville this Friday and Saturday.

That will be held at the CK Newsome Center at 100 E Walnut Street in downtown Evansville.

According to health officials, that clinic will be from noon to 8 p.m. on both days.

The team with IDOH is able to test 300 people per day.

Officials say Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will also be offered at the clinic.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 26,402 cases, 413 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,754 cases, 119 deaths

Warrick Co. - 9,203 cases, 161 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,183 cases, 41 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,157 cases, 37 deaths

Gibson Co. - 5,243 cases, 100 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,726 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,618 cases, 35 deaths

