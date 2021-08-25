Frog Follies returns to Evansville during heat wave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Frog Follies hot rod run returns during a heat wave after missing last year’s event due to COVID-19.

If you were to look out your window, it would look like a perfect, picturesque sunny day. But step outside and you’ll feel what it’s like to have the heat index peak in triple digits.

Despite the heat, people here are working the weekend’s event, something you might hear before you see it.

Hot rods from across the country are in town for the annual Frog Follies, a gathering for pre-1949 hot rods. After COVID-19 kept it from happening last year, long-term attendees are eager to be happy, and they’re hoping to see some new faces as well.

“If you’ve never been here, everything’s cheap, doesn’t cost but $5 to get in and they treat you,” Bobby Bickwermart, a long time attendee, said. “Everybody is nice, you need to come out and check it out, you’ll have a good time.”

In addition to showing off hot rods, they have a lot of activities, including volleyball, sack races and even frog races, an annual activity for which the frog follies got its name.

Event organizers say they’ve had cars visit from each of the 48 continental United States, and in one year, even had someone visit from as far away as Australia.

They don’t bring in food trucks for the event, organizers run all the concessions themselves. The money they make from the event first covers their operating expenses, while the rest goes to charity.

Organizers say if you come out, you’ll eventually acclimate to the heat.

“You get used to it,” Garry Horn, the Frog Follies chairman said. “You know, people complain, ‘well it’s so hot.’ Well, it’s August in Indiana.”

Cars are rolling into town and organizers are still preparing.

The event officially opens Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

