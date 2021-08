EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Feed Evansville will be at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church Wednesday afternoon.

That set from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Officials say supplies are limited and this community food share event is neighborhood-focused for those in that area.

There will be other neighborhood-focused events throughout the month.

