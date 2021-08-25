Excessive heat lingers through Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday will likely be one of the hottest days of 2021 as temperatures surged into the middle 90s. Heat index values up to 105 will keep our Alert Day in place through Thursday. Temps will gradually work back down into the upper 80s by next week. High water content in the air will put us at risk for locally heavy rainfall as isolated storms fire in the afternoons. Normal high/low for this time of year is 87/65. We will finallly sink into the “normal” range by the middle of next week

