EVPL taking public input for master plan

By William Putt
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraries want you to play a part in shaping their future.

Leaders are holding public meetings to get community input for a master plan.

During the sessions, you can also learn about what other communities have wanted from their libraries. Some of the things have been more outdoor space and the library to feel inclusive to everyone.

“There is starting to emerge some picture, but that won’t be complete until we finish that process. There is an online survey and a paper version of the survey going on right now as well. That is a key input channel into this process,” said Managing Principal Rob Cullin.

If you would like to weigh in, here is the online survey.

There’s also another public meeting at the Dream Center Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

