Evansville Diocese updates COVID guidelines based on color coded state map

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Diocese of Evansville has updated their COVID-19 guidelines.

They impact schools and churches.

[Previously: Evansville Catholic Diocese school officials discuss mask requirement]

They say the Diocese of Evansville’s Reopening Committee has developed a color-coded set of guidelines based on the Indiana State Department of Health’s (ISDH) weekly COVID-19 metrics,

The metrics, which are announced each Wednesday, apply a color code to each county depending on the severity of COVID infection.

Initially, the new guidelines will take effect Monday Aug. 30. After that, they will be updated weekly on Wednesdays following the ISDH announcement, with changes taking effect the following day.

Click here to see the full guidelines.

Right now, at parishes in counties in orange or red, masks are strongly recommended and Holy Communion from the chalice is suspended.

Students and employees of schools located in counties classified in orange and red will be required to wear masks throughout the school day while indoors.

Social distancing is required to the extent possible.

Schools located in counties classified in red will be asked to allow only essential personnel in the school building.

Officials say all extracurricular activities, events, and programs should be evaluated to determine the appropriateness of the event given the spread of the virus within the community.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.