EPD Officer’s battery trial moved to December
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EPD Officer charged with battery on a child, is now set to face a jury this winter.
Court records show the trial for Jamarius Ward was supposed to start Tuesday. Instead, there was a hearing and the trial was reset for December 15.
Police say Ward hit the victim several times with a blunt, flexible object, and the victim had bruising on the clavicle, upper back, wrist, and upper arm.
They say he was not on duty at the time.
[Previous: ‘This is a sad day’: EPD officer arrested felony violence charges]
Ward was arrested in February.
Police say he remains on administrative suspension.
