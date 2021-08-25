EPD Officer’s battery trial moved to December

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EPD Officer charged with battery on a child, is now set to face a jury this winter.

Court records show the trial for Jamarius Ward was supposed to start Tuesday. Instead, there was a hearing and the trial was reset for December 15.

Police say Ward hit the victim several times with a blunt, flexible object, and the victim had bruising on the clavicle, upper back, wrist, and upper arm.

They say he was not on duty at the time.

Ward was arrested in February.

Police say he remains on administrative suspension.

