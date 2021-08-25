Birthday Club
EPD Officer’s battery trial moved to December

Jamarius Ward
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EPD Officer charged with battery on a child, is now set to face a jury this winter.

Court records show the trial for Jamarius Ward was supposed to start Tuesday. Instead, there was a hearing and the trial was reset for December 15.

Police say Ward hit the victim several times with a blunt, flexible object, and the victim had bruising on the clavicle, upper back, wrist, and upper arm.

They say he was not on duty at the time.

[Previous: ‘This is a sad day’: EPD officer arrested felony violence charges]

Ward was arrested in February.

Police say he remains on administrative suspension.

