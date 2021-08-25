Discussions held as part of ‘Back the Vax’ Campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Health experts say every shot is a step in the right direction in the fight against the coronavirus, yet some people are still not convinced.

That’s why the Vanderburgh County Health Department started the “Back the Vax with Facts Campaign”.

Recently, a panel of local doctors and leaders discussed educating the unvaccinated about each vaccine, rather than pressuring people to take it.

“I think it’s going to be much worse when we feel pressured as individuals to take the vaccine, and it builds that hysteria and anxiety. Whereas you can say ‘I know enough. I’ve had those tough conversations with my loved ones. We are ready, and we are confident in taking it,’” said Dr. J.C. Campbell with Greater Hope Christian Church.

This entire “Back the Vax” discussion can be seen here:

