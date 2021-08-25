CSX Railroad repair closing a section Hopkins Co. road

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says CSX Railroad will close a section of KY 1034/Rose Creek Road in Hopkins Co. for an emergency repair.

Officials say work will begin on Wednesday, August 25 and is scheduled to be finished the same day.

KYTC asks drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to use safe driving habits when driving through the area.

