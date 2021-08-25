Alert Days today and tomorrow for excessive heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are still on alert today and tomorrow for excessive heat. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the Tri-State until 7 PM Thursday as heat index values could reach as high as 100 to 105° each afternoon. Sunstroke, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely, and heatstroke is possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity in these conditions. If you are working outside, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned room.

We are starting the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and some areas of patchy fog. As the sun rises, that fog will burn off and temperatures will quickly climb out of the 70s and through the 80s. I think we will crack the 90° mark before lunchtime, topping out in the mid 90s this afternoon with heat index values in the low triple digits. If we make it to 95°, today will tie with June 12th for the hottest day so far this year.

There have been some showers moving toward us from the north overnight, but those are quickly dissipating. I doubt the rain will hold together long enough the make it into the Tri-State, but some of the clouds may pass through our region. In general, today will be mostly sunny.

Tonight will be calm with just a few clouds overhead and temperatures falling back into the low to mid 70s. Some areas of patchy fog may develop late tonight into early Thursday, but I don’t think it will be a widespread issue.

We will see a few more clouds on Thursday, and some isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay dry. Tomorrow will be another steamy day with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.

Isolated rain chances will linger in the forecast through the weekend, but there will be plenty of dry time. The heat does finally start to break a little with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Our rain chances increase early next week as a cold front moves through our region. That will bring us some scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday and drop our temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.