Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Affidavit: Man wanted for dealing causing death arrested

Gene Hoover.
Gene Hoover.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man wanted for dealing in a controlled substance causing death has been arrested.

According to an affidavit, detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force were looking for 44-year-old Gene Hoover.

Authorities say they saw Hoover walking down Fares Avenue at Diamond on Tuesday afternoon.

Hoover was taken into custody, and his backpack was searched.

Authorities say they found meth and Alprazolam, along with a digital scale.

Hoover was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Ritter.
Police: Arrest made in fatal N. Fulton Ave. hit & run
Webster Co. pair wanted in marijuana grow, moonshine still operation
Van hits house on W. Buena Vista
Van hits house in Evansville
EVSC hopes to stay in class, if not - no sports
Ind. reports 146 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co., 2 area deaths

Latest News

Jasper Strassenfest donates over $35K to benefit Vincennes University Jasper Students.
Strassenfest donates over $35K to benefit Vincennes University Jasper students
Farm 57 cancels Food Trucks at the Farm due to heat
LST 325 heads out for a cruise.
LST 325 set for annual river cruise
Evansville
Feed Evansville to make a stop at Aldersgate United Methodist