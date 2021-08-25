Affidavit: Man wanted for dealing causing death arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man wanted for dealing in a controlled substance causing death has been arrested.

According to an affidavit, detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force were looking for 44-year-old Gene Hoover.

Authorities say they saw Hoover walking down Fares Avenue at Diamond on Tuesday afternoon.

Hoover was taken into custody, and his backpack was searched.

Authorities say they found meth and Alprazolam, along with a digital scale.

Hoover was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

