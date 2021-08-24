Woman arrested after Owensboro stabbing

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a stabbing.

Officers say they responded to the 1300 block of Independence Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

They say a man was stabbed once in the abdomen and was taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say 65-year-old Pamela Totten, of Owensboro, was arrested and charged with assault.

