Woman arrested after Owensboro stabbing

(Source: Gray News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a stabbing.

Officers say they responded to the 1300 block of Independence Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

They say a man was stabbed once in the abdomen and was taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say 65-year-old Pamela Totten, of Owensboro, was arrested and charged with assault.

