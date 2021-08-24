Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Webster Co. pair wanted in marijuana grow, moonshine still operation

(Source: CNN/file (custom credit) | Source: CNN/file)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO., Ky (WFIE) - Officials with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force are looking for two people wanted for cultivating marijuana and manufacturing moonshine.

Officers say the operation was discovered August 11, but they still haven’t been able to track down 60-year-old Dale Boudreaux and 59-year-old Julie Boudreaux.

Officials say they went to their home on Daisy Drive in Slaughters to serve civil papers.

They say nobody was home, but they spotted marijuana plants growing in the back yard.

After getting a search warrant, officers say they found 11 marijuana plants outside and 10 more plants in the garage.

In the home, they say they found more than 28 pounds of processed marijuana and items used to package it.

Officers say they also found a small whiskey still with 11 sealed quart jars of moonshine, as well as a loaded handgun, six other long guns, and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition.

Deputies were told the pair was on their way home from the Dallas, Texas, area, but they still have not made contact.

Anyone with information should contact the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 270-639-5067 or the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force Office at 270-754-2323.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Park barn fire
Barn destroyed by fire at Ellis Park
A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Roy Brown and 82-year-old Arminta Brown.
EPD: Missing Evansville couple found safe
Marijuana plants in Perry Co.
ISP: Marijuana grow operation found in Perry Co.
Duane Garry, Jr.
Inmate dies at Vanderburgh Co. jail
Horse escapes Ellis Park
Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park

Latest News

Van hits house on W. Buena Vista
Van hits house in Evansville
Ellis Park barn fire update
Ellis Park horses recovering with owners after being rescued from burning barn
Lampion Center gives advice to parents on discussing Covid-19 with children
Lampion Center gives advice to parents on discussing Covid-19 with children
Henderson Municipal Building lobby, Muhlenberg Clerk's Office closed due to COVID
Henderson Municipal Building, Muhlenberg Clerk’s Office closed due to COVID