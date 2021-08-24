Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Back to class goes back to virtual in a growing number of school systems. Some students in Pike and Muhlenberg counties will open their laptops for e-learning at home.

New York has their first woman governor this morning. Kathy Hochul was sworn in at midnight to and try and move forward following former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal.

The Paralympics are now underway in Tokyo where over four thousand athletes, including Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins, are ready to go for the gold!

Friday after 5 in Owensboro is bringing back a taste of the 90′s with a host of boy bands, and all the cool kids are invited.

