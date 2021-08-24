Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 1

By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s a list of the Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 1.

- Rory Heltsley (Gibson Southern, WR)

- Peyton Guerzini (Castle, RB)

- Jaiden Thomas (Bosse, RB)

- Noah Rhinerson (Apollo, RB)

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. on Thursday. This week’s Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Park barn fire
Barn destroyed by fire at Ellis Park
A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Roy Brown and 82-year-old Arminta Brown.
EPD: Missing Evansville couple found safe
Marijuana plants in Perry Co.
ISP: Marijuana grow operation found in Perry Co.
Duane Garry, Jr.
Inmate dies at Vanderburgh Co. jail
Horse escapes Ellis Park
Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park

Latest News

Touchdown Live Player of the Week 8/23
Touchdown Live Player of the Week 8/23
HS Boys Soccer: Pike Central vs. Reitz
HS Boys Soccer: Pike Central vs. Reitz
HS Girls Soccer: Bloomington South vs. Castle
HS Girls Soccer: Bloomington South vs. Castle
HS Girls Soccer: Bloomington South vs. Castle
HS Girls Soccer: Bloomington South vs. Castle