Tobacco crops thrive in ideal weather

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Tobacco crops have been successful in Daviess County, and according to agriculture officials, it’s the best yield they’ve seen in years.

Daviess County extension agent, Clint Hardy, said it’s because the weather’s just lined up with the crops’ needs.

“Really our tobacco crop this year’s had ideal rainfall,” he explained. “It’s had good growing conditions since the beginning really, and we’re excited about it.”

Hardy said they’re so excited because tobacco has become less of a cash crop for many farmers in Daviess County.

For those who do grow it, Hardy said it’s a major part of their income because tobacco sells for more than soybean or corn.

Still, there has been less market demand for tobacco in recent years, and labor costs might soon be too much for farmers like Paul Scherm, who has grown it for around 50 years.

Scherm said many farmers in the area have already ditched tobacco.

“It makes a lot of money, but with the high price of corn and beans right now, I don’t know,” he said.

So while this year will give a boost to those who have stuck with tobacco, it’s coming at a turning point in the industry.

“I do like raising tobacco, but it’s a lot of work,” Scherm said.

The Extension Office said buyers will bring a lot of money to tobacco farmers this year.

Scherm said next year, they’ll have to wait and see.

Hardy also said that soybean and corn production has been good this year, but the yield didn’t reach last year’s level.

Hardy said that’s just because 2020 was an excellent year for corn and soybean.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.