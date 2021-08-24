Proposal for new career center site approved in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick Co. School board has approved moving forward with proposals for the new career center site.

Officials say the center will give graduates an alternative to college. Programming areas includes health sciences, advanced manufacturing industries, and construction.

Superintendent Todd Lambert said that while the center’s main priority is the students, the entire Warrick Co. community will benefit from its partnership with local businesses.

”We are in a really good county for partnerships with our businesses, and they have talked to us quite a bit about the types of workers they need, some of the gaps that need to be filled for them. Our hope is, we want our kids to work wherever they’re happy, wherever they want to go and find their niche, but we also want to provide a good strong workforce here at home. A lot of our students love Warrick County and want to stay here, so we want to try to fill those jobs,” said Lambert.

The center is set to open to Warrick County students in the fall of 2023. Design work should start this fall, and construction should start in May of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.