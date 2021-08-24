Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Proposal for new career center site approved in Warrick Co.

By Tamar Sher and Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick Co. School board has approved moving forward with proposals for the new career center site.

Officials say the center will give graduates an alternative to college. Programming areas includes health sciences, advanced manufacturing industries, and construction.

Superintendent Todd Lambert said that while the center’s main priority is the students, the entire Warrick Co. community will benefit from its partnership with local businesses.

”We are in a really good county for partnerships with our businesses, and they have talked to us quite a bit about the types of workers they need, some of the gaps that need to be filled for them. Our hope is, we want our kids to work wherever they’re happy, wherever they want to go and find their niche, but we also want to provide a good strong workforce here at home. A lot of our students love Warrick County and want to stay here, so we want to try to fill those jobs,” said Lambert.

The center is set to open to Warrick County students in the fall of 2023. Design work should start this fall, and construction should start in May of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deaconess: 150 patients hospitalized with COVID
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Beshear cancels school mask executive order, KY Board of Education’s rule still in effect
Marijuana plants in Perry Co.
ISP: Marijuana grow operation found in Perry Co.
A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Roy Brown and 82-year-old Arminta Brown.
EPD: Missing Evansville couple found safe

Latest News

Holiday World capping attendance
Holiday World capping attendance
Proposal for new career center in Warrick Co. approved
Proposal for new career center in Warrick Co. approved
Gov. Beshear in Henderson Kentucky
Gov. Beshear in Henderson Kentucky
Van hits house in Evansville
Van hits house in Evansville