Police: Arrest made in fatal N. Fulton Ave. hit & run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit and run that happened earlier this month.

Police responded to the 1000 block of North Fulton Avenue back on August 8 for a reported hit and run.

They say 63-year-old John Knight was found lying in the middle of the street with severe injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say they arrested 25-year-old Kelsey Ritter.

She was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Monday night, where she’s facing a leaving the scene of a fatal crash charge.

Ritter is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

