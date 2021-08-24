Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police: Arrest made in fatal N. Fulton Ave. hit & run

Kelsey Ritter.
Kelsey Ritter.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit and run that happened earlier this month.

Police responded to the 1000 block of North Fulton Avenue back on August 8 for a reported hit and run.

[Coroner identifies man who died after hit & run incident on N. Fulton Ave.]

They say 63-year-old John Knight was found lying in the middle of the street with severe injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say they arrested 25-year-old Kelsey Ritter.

She was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Monday night, where she’s facing a leaving the scene of a fatal crash charge.

Ritter is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deaconess: 150 patients hospitalized with COVID
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Beshear cancels school mask executive order, KY Board of Education’s rule still in effect
Marijuana plants in Perry Co.
ISP: Marijuana grow operation found in Perry Co.
Van hits house on W. Buena Vista
Van hits house in Evansville

Latest News

Crystal Rogers (Source: Family photo via Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
EVPL holding public sessions to get input from community
Evansville Day School celebrates 75 years.
Evansville Day School celebrates 75 years
EVPL holding public sessions to get input from the community.
EVPL holding public sessions to get input from community