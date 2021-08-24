Birthday Club
Pike County Schools grades 6-12 will be virtual only

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Pike County School officials say, due to an increase in COVID cases at the middle school and high school, all students in grades 6-12 will have eLearning days from August 24-27.

Officials say students should log in to their classes and make contact with their classroom teachers during their regularly scheduled class period each day.

They say students who need to pick up devices or textbooks may do so between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day at their building.

Officials say teachers and classroom assistants are expected to report to their buildings at their regular time.

Elementary students will attend school on regular hours for the remainder of the week.

