New community planned for Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Jagoe Homes say a new single-family community is in the works for Newburgh.

It’s called Essex at Berkshire and will be located off Oak Grove Road and Vann Road in Newburgh.

With the community planned just east of Castle High School, Jagoe officials say there will be plenty of things to do with several restaurants and parks in the area.

