Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

New community planned for Newburgh

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Jagoe Homes say a new single-family community is in the works for Newburgh.

It’s called Essex at Berkshire and will be located off Oak Grove Road and Vann Road in Newburgh.

With the community planned just east of Castle High School, Jagoe officials say there will be plenty of things to do with several restaurants and parks in the area.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deaconess: 150 patients hospitalized with COVID
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Beshear cancels school mask executive order, KY Board of Education’s rule still in effect
Marijuana plants in Perry Co.
ISP: Marijuana grow operation found in Perry Co.
Van hits house on W. Buena Vista
Van hits house in Evansville

Latest News

Saint Meinrad Archabbey launches campaign to fund renovations, new programs
Crystal Rogers (Source: Family photo via Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
Kelsey Ritter.
Police: Arrest made in fatal N. Fulton Ave. hit & run
EVPL holding public sessions to get input from community