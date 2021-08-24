Meet and greet tickets now available for boy band members at final Friday After 5

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The “ATCK (All the Cook Kids) Meet and Greet” tickets are on sale now.

As we reported, A.J. McClean of the Backstreet Boys, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and Chris Blue, season 12 winner of The Voice, along with the infamous DJ LUX are all performing at the last Friday After 5 of the season in Owensboro.

You can get your picture with them before their concert at the Ruoff Party Stage Friday, Sept 3rd.

You’ll also be able to get an autograph and watch the concert from a designated VIP location.

