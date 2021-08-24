Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Meet and greet tickets now available for boy band members at final Friday After 5

Members of *NSYNC, 98°, Backstreet Boys coming to Friday After 5.
Members of *NSYNC, 98°, Backstreet Boys coming to Friday After 5.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The “ATCK (All the Cook Kids) Meet and Greet” tickets are on sale now.

As we reported, A.J. McClean of the Backstreet Boys, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and Chris Blue, season 12 winner of The Voice, along with the infamous DJ LUX are all performing at the last Friday After 5 of the season in Owensboro.

You can get your picture with them before their concert at the Ruoff Party Stage Friday, Sept 3rd.

You’ll also be able to get an autograph and watch the concert from a designated VIP location.

Click here to get your ticket.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deaconess: 150 patients hospitalized with COVID
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Beshear cancels school mask executive order, KY Board of Education’s rule still in effect
Marijuana plants in Perry Co.
ISP: Marijuana grow operation found in Perry Co.
A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Roy Brown and 82-year-old Arminta Brown.
EPD: Missing Evansville couple found safe

Latest News

Pike County Schools grades 6-12 will be virtual only.
Pike County Schools grades 6-12 will be virtual only
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 8/24
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 8/24
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 8/24
Pike County Schools grades 6-12 will be virtual only.
Pike County Schools grades 6-12 will be virtual only