Lampion Center gives advice to parents on discussing Covid-19 with teenagers

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Lampion Center gave advice on how parents can to talk to their teenagers about Covid-19.

We spoke with them as part of our Peace of Mind series.

Lampion Center’s therapists say, first, be aware of what they are exposed to.

They say, that could mean knowing what they have access to on the internet, or even conversations they may have at school. Experts say, be mindful of the fact that teenagers are social beings .

Experts also say it’s a normal and an important developmental stage that even the pandemic can’t stop.

Lampion Center Therapist, Cynthia Owen says, start by asking questions, because teenagers concerns and their parent’s concerns, are likely much different.

”We may be worried about how we are going to pay bills or being able to connect with family that we haven’t seen in a long time, and they are wanting to make sure they can message a friend or get together with a friend and go to the mall. That may seem unimportant to us, but for teens especially, it’s all about connection,” says Owens.

Owens also suggests parents be willing to accommodate the social needs of their teenagers, to help them stay connected while also staying safe.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

