Ind. reports 146 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co., 2 area deaths
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Indiana health officials reported 3,641 new positive COVID-19 cases and 57 new deaths statewide.
This brings the pandemic total in the state to 829,010 cases and 13,885 deaths.
There were 146 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 37 new cases in Warrick County, 28 new cases in Dubois County, 23 new cases in Gibson County, 13 new cases in Spencer County, and eight new cases were in Posey, Pike and Perry counties.
There were two newly reported deaths in our area. One was from Dubois County. The other was a resident of Warrick County.
You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 26,170 cases, 412 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,708 cases, 119 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 9,099 cases, 159 deaths
- Perry Co. - 2,164 cases, 41 deaths
- Posey Co. - 3,125 cases, 37 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 5,203 cases, 100 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,697 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,585 cases, 35 deaths
