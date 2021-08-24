Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. Jail has first inmate positive Covid case

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say an inmate at the Hopkins County Jail has tested positive for COVID Tuesday.

Officials say this is the jail’s first inmate to test positive since the beginning of the pandemic.

Jailer, Mike Lewis says the case was discovered during the jail’s quarantining procedures for a new inmate.

Officials say because of the positive Covid case, the jail will be suspending visitation, community service programs, in-house programs, and volunteer services. Their goal is to prevent the spread of the virus by minimizing inmate to inmate contact, as well as inmate to civilian contact.

Officials say anyone that was exposed to the inmate is quarantining and being monitored daily for symptoms.

