Holiday World capping attendance, online tickets only

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World announced they will be implementing new changes to help visitors have a safer experience.

In a social media post, officials said they will be capping daily attendance and requiring people to purchase tickets online.

Officials also said because many of their team members have returned to school, they expect they will need to rotate or close rides and food stands throughout the day.

They will also be updating their hours on select dates.

