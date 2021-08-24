Green River District reports 466 new COVID cases since Friday

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 466 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths since Friday.

Of those newly reported cases, 154 were in Daviess County, 124 were in Henderson County, 69 were in Ohio County, 58 were in Union County, 31 were in Webster County, 16 were in Hancock County and 14 were in McLean County.

Green River health officials say all area counties are considered high areas of transmission.

The Hopkins County Health Department is reporting 379 new cases over the past week and no new deaths.

Hopkins County isn’t a part of the Green River District.

281 were in Daviess County, 16 in Hancock County, 195 in Henderson County, 33 in McLean County, 85 in Ohio County, 89 in Union County, and 67 in Webster County.

Officials say the COVID-19 related deaths were one resident of Daviess County, one resident of Ohio County, one resident of Union County, and one resident of Webster County.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 12,837 cases, 202 deaths, 49.94% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,822 cases, 73 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 160 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,130 cases, 58 deaths, 34.70% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 6,026 cases, 85 deaths, 38.37% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,823 cases, 26 deaths, 37.58% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,061 cases, 31 deaths, 41.74% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,882 cases, 18 deaths, 31.18% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,005 cases, 16 deaths, 48.51% vaccinated

