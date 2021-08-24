Birthday Club
Green River District reports 466 new COVID cases since Friday

Hopkins Co. reports 379 new COVID cases over past week
(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 466 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths since Friday.

Of those newly reported cases, 154 were in Daviess County, 124 were in Henderson County, 69 were in Ohio County, 58 were in Union County, 31 were in Webster County, 16 were in Hancock County and 14 were in McLean County.

Green River health officials say all area counties are considered high areas of transmission.

The Hopkins County Health Department is reporting 379 new cases over the past week and no new deaths.

Hopkins County isn’t a part of the Green River District.

281 were in Daviess County, 16 in Hancock County, 195 in Henderson County, 33 in McLean County, 85 in Ohio County, 89 in Union County, and 67 in Webster County.

Officials say the COVID-19 related deaths were one resident of Daviess County, one resident of Ohio County, one resident of Union County, and one resident of Webster County.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 12,837 cases, 202 deaths, 49.94% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 3,822 cases, 73 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 160 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 3,130 cases, 58 deaths, 34.70% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 6,026 cases, 85 deaths, 38.37% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 1,823 cases, 26 deaths, 37.58% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 1,061 cases, 31 deaths, 41.74% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 1,882 cases, 18 deaths, 31.18% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 1,005 cases, 16 deaths, 48.51% vaccinated

