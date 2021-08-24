EVSC hopes to stay in class, if not - no sports

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released an updated guidance for options in returning to school from quarantine for K-12 schools.

With consistent masking, fewer students may need to quarantine. Those who do, may not need to stay out of school as long.

Click here to see the updated guidance.

This comes as EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith went over Tuesday what was discussed at Monday night’s board meeting.

He said the number of new COVID cases a week was about 130 in Vanderburgh County when they had their first football game last year.

This year, it was 1,079 new cases that week.

Dr. Smith Says the goal is to keep kids in their classrooms, but without taking additional steps, he feels like that might not happen.

If they have to go virtual, that means no more sports.

Dr. Smith encourages people to do screenings before school. If your child is sick, even if you think it’s just allergies, don’t send them.

Instead, send them to get tested, and don’t send them back to school unless the test returns negative.

