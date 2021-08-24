EVPL holding public sessions to get input from community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Public Library are asking for some input from the public.

They are updating their master plan.

That means they want feedback on what everyone likes and some things people would like to see.

Officials say there are eight public sessions.

The first one is Tuesday night from 5:30 to 6:30 at the Red Bank branch on the west side.

Several others take place on Wednesday. Those start in the morning and hit different locations as the day continues.

There’s also an online survey if you can’t make the meetings.

You can take that survey here.

