EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Day School is celebrating 75 years Tuesday.

School and community leaders will be there to share some of the experiences of the past and mark the future.

There’s a ribbon-cutting at 3:30 p.m.

Evansville Day School is an independent school for preschoolers through high school students.

