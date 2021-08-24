EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Day School celebrates 75 years of education Tuesday.

Officials say the school held a ribbon cutting with children from the school.

Officials also say Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, and others were in attendance.

Evansville Day School is the area’s only independent school, and says it strives to prepare students for a successful life by teaching skills such as balance, resilience, global mindedness, and entrepreneurial learning.

Head of School, Kevin Kunst says, “It’s a little bit of a crazy time. I think we all know that and so, I think it’s more important than ever for places to provide opportunities for students and to really be focused on educating young people to go out and serve the world. Because we need that services so very very much right now.”

Kunst also says he hopes the next 75 years brings more engagement with the community, by producing graduates who become leaders in Evansville, and inviting more people to come enjoy their campus.

