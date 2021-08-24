Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville Day School celebrates 75 years

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Day School celebrates 75 years of education Tuesday.

Officials say the school held a ribbon cutting with children from the school.

Officials also say Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, and others were in attendance.

Evansville Day School is the area’s only independent school, and says it strives to prepare students for a successful life by teaching skills such as balance, resilience, global mindedness, and entrepreneurial learning.

Head of School, Kevin Kunst says, “It’s a little bit of a crazy time. I think we all know that and so, I think it’s more important than ever for places to provide opportunities for students and to really be focused on educating young people to go out and serve the world. Because we need that services so very very much right now.”

Kunst also says he hopes the next 75 years brings more engagement with the community, by producing graduates who become leaders in Evansville, and inviting more people to come enjoy their campus.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Ritter.
Police: Arrest made in fatal N. Fulton Ave. hit & run
Webster Co. pair wanted in marijuana grow, moonshine still operation
Van hits house on W. Buena Vista
Van hits house in Evansville
Deaconess: 150 patients hospitalized with COVID
Gov. Beshear cancels school mask executive order, KY Board of Education’s rule still in effect

Latest News

Apollo High School helped students recover lost credits this past summer.
Daviess County Schools’ summer credit recovery program helps kids stay afloat
Vaccinated WWII Veteran survives Covid-19
Vaccinated WWII veteran survives COVID-19
Lampion Center advice to parents on talking to teenagers about Covid
Lampion Center gives advice to parents on discussing Covid-19 with teenagers
EVSC hopes to stay in class, if not - no sports