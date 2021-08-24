DEA shares online drug prevention tool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has partnered with Discovery Education for some online drug prevention tools.

Operation Prevention is a free resource created for students third grade and up, educators, families, and professionals.

The website contains power points, videos, and other resources to educated people on the dangers of drugs, drug addiction and its impact.

“If one parent can talk to their kid about that and give them an understanding to stay away from drugs, and the dangers of using others prescription drugs or getting prescription medication on the street, then the whole thing is worth it,” said Evansville area DEA Assistant Special Agent Michael Gannon.

The resources are in English and Spanish.

