Daviess County Schools’ summer credit recovery program helps kids stay afloat

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Apollo High School Principal Rick Lasley called the 2020-21 school year a tsunami and the hardest year in the history of education.

The transition to online learning took a toll on a lot of students’ ability to retain information.

“We just felt lie that our approach this summer was far more effective just because we had that adult to student interaction,” Lasley said. “We felt like the students gained a whole lot more.”

Over 400 students, an unprecedented number, participated in this past summers’ credit recovery program. They were helped by 28 adults who sacrificed their time off in June to help these kids.

Students were able to recover half credits by spending two weeks in summer school, or full credits by attending four weeks of classes.

“Moving forward, we’re going to try to offer the same type of summer school,” Lasley said. “If you have 417 students who participate in a summer school, that’s unheard of.”

Lasley added that he views his teachers as heroes for being willing to work with students in June after a full year of teaching in a completely unique environment.

