Van hits house in Evansville
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a report of a van hitting a house Monday evening.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Buena Vista.
Police say a woman was driving up a hill, but ran out of gas.
They say she put the van in neutral to try to back down the hill and into a driveway, but she lost control and ran into the porch of a home.
Nobody was hurt.
Police say there is some minor damage.
