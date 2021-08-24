Van hits house in Evansville

Birthday Club
Van hits house on W. Buena Vista
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a report of a van hitting a house Monday evening.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Buena Vista.

Police say a woman was driving up a hill, but ran out of gas.

They say she put the van in neutral to try to back down the hill and into a driveway, but she lost control and ran into the porch of a home.

Nobody was hurt.

Police say there is some minor damage.

