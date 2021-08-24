Covid cases increasing in Edward Co.

EDWARD CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Edward County Health Office says they’re dealing with a huge increase in positive Covid cases and close contacts.

In a social media post, the Health Office is asking for people to be patient as they reach out to Edward Co. schools parents about children needing to quarantine.

Health officials say they will be contacting parents as soon as they can.

