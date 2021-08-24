Birthday Club
Court upholds Dubois Co. woman’s murder conviction & sentence

Sarah K. Andry, 41. (Dubois Co. Security Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled a Dubois County woman convicted of muder and aggravated battery will serve a 55-year sentence.

In the July 21, 2021 decision, officials say the court found Sarah K. Andry’s sentence was appropriate and the evidence was sufficient to convict her.

Andry was convicted last September for the 2017 murder of Darin Atkins, one of two men officials say she was seeing at the time.

They say, Jason Atkins, the other man Andry was dating, was also involved in the murder.

Jason Atkins entered a plea agreement for his involvement. According to a press release, he told the court Andry had hit Darin Atkins at least twice in the head with a bat.

