Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Caught on camera: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark at S.C. beach

By Kristin Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An 11-year-old girl visiting North Myrtle Beach will have quite the story to tell her friends when she gets back home.

Nicole Oister sent WMBF News video of her daughter swimming on Monday along the shoreline.

Then all of a sudden, a shark fin is seen swimming right by her.

Oister’s 11-year-old daughter quickly gets up and runs back to the beach.

But Oister said that didn’t stop her daughter from getting back in the water.

“She’s nervous for sure, but we know that we’re in ‘their home,’ so we’ll continue to swim with caution,” Oister said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Park barn fire
Barn destroyed by fire at Ellis Park
A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Roy Brown and 82-year-old Arminta Brown.
EPD: Missing Evansville couple found safe
Marijuana plants in Perry Co.
ISP: Marijuana grow operation found in Perry Co.
Duane Garry, Jr.
Inmate dies at Vanderburgh Co. jail
Horse escapes Ellis Park
Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park

Latest News

New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist
Holiday World capping attendance, online tickets only
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
Hochul to become NY’s first female governor as Cuomo exits