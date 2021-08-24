Birthday Club
Annexation finalized for $400 million paper mill; Site now in Henderson city limits

Paper Mill coming to Henderson
Paper Mill coming to Henderson(Team Kentucky Update)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Henderson Board of Commissioners finalized the ordinance that annexes into the city the site of the Pratt Industries project that was announced on last month by Gov. Andy Beshear.

[Previous: Gov. Beshear announces $400 million paper mill investment in Henderson]

Officials say the company will construct a $400 million corrugated box recycling and manufacturing complex on the Kentucky 425 By-Pass.

Within five years, it’s expected to employ at least 321 people at wages averaging nearly $30 per hour.

